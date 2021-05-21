Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Down 6.7%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.95 and last traded at $137.61. 11,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 364,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total transaction of $485,673.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

