Earnbase (ENB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Earnbase has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00022092 BTC on major exchanges. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,660.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.65 or 0.00380541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00199011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00890524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.