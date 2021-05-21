East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,038,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after purchasing an additional 941,966 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

