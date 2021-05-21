Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $130.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,042 shares of company stock valued at $24,684,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.