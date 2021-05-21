easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

EZJ opened at GBX 968 ($12.65) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,008.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 878.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

