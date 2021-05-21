easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 953.06 ($12.45).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

Shares of EZJ traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 965 ($12.61). 1,279,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,008.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 878.63.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

