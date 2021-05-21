Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $128.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $77.06 and a 52 week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,653 shares of company stock worth $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

