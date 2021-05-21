Edgeless (EDG) Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $753,373.76 and approximately $127.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.01060812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.09383477 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

