Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 18,780 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

