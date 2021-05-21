Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 88,137 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

