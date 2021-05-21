Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.80 Million Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 647.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $8,554,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $5,705,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,047,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.55.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLR opened at $30.04 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

