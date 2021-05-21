Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.30 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of United States Steel worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $3,809,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 65,898 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

X stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

