Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $2.20 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 6,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

