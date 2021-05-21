Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 8,806 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

