Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,283,809.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

