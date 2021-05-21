Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Lennar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEN opened at $96.70 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

