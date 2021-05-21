Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

