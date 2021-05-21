Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.46.

NYSE BA opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

