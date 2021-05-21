Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,179,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.