Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. Sells 400 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

