electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 million.

NASDAQ ECOR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 6,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,405. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.10.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

