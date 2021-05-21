Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

