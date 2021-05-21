Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of EDVMF stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

