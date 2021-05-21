Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,435,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 232,042 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 5.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 428,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 86,923 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 193,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 57,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,673,127. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

