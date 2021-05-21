EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

ENS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,398. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

