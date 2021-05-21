EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.490-4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.EnerSys also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $92.41. The company had a trading volume of 465,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.