Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €12.80 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €12.80 ($15.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.06 ($15.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.45. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

