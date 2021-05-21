EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.14

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 1780539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

