Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,173.54% and a negative return on equity of 128.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $3.05 on Friday. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $72.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTX. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.