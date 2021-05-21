Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49,185 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,190,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.94 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.