Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 53,525 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

