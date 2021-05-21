Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 60,325 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 8.1% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,180 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,893,000 after buying an additional 118,193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

