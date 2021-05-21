Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $23.66 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Signature Bank worth $23,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $1,402,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $237.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.57. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

