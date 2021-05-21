Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2,363.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5,622.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $143.87 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $159.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.59.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

