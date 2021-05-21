Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,436 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $21,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 48.76%.

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.