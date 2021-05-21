ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.66. 2,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35. ePlus has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

