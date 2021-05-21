Equalizer (EQZ) Price Tops $1.67 on Major Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004273 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00065811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00366093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00944073 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

