Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Triterras, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

TRIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Triterras has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Triterras in the first quarter worth about $145,000.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

