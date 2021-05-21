Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRPL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.