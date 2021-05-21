Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 11,997 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,997 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.73, for a total transaction of $2,888,037.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $974,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,496. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.41 and a 200 day moving average of $262.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after purchasing an additional 297,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.



Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.








