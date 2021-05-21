Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 40,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.53. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

