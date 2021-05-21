Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.15.

TSE:ERO opened at C$27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.55 and a one year high of C$29.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.91.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

