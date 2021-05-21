ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.93 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

SLYG stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. 212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,071. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $90.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

