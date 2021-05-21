ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,206,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,597,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The stock had a trading volume of 363,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,299,363. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $235.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

