ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 173,231 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,231 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. 5,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,483. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

