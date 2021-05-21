Ether Zero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,076.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $675,798.79 and $62,076.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 45.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.06 or 0.06654769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00169291 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 179.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,952,556 coins and its circulating supply is 181,923,143 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

