Ethernity Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $63.65 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $6.57 or 0.00017648 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 59.8% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $63.65 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.82 or 0.00993003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00096188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.55 or 0.08228548 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

ERN is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,684,684 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

