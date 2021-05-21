EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

EDRY stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,709. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDRY shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

