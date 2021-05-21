Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Gap Up to $17.82

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $19.39. Everi shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 3,541 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

