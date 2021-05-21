Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

EOLS stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

