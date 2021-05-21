Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.
EOLS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
EOLS stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $17.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
